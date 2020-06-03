Other States

Odisha | Residents demand shifting of COVID-19 care centre

Residents living near City Hospital of Berhampur in Odisha demanded shifting of the COVID-19 care centre running on its campus, to the city outskirts.

They handed over a memorandum to the Berhampur sub-collector requesting necessary action. Berhampur City Hospital is the District Headquarter Hospital of Ganjam district.

According to residents, this hospital is located in a crowded area. The area has a school, market place and a bus stop. V. Santosh Kumar, residing in the area, said panic increases whenever residents see garbage of the hospital littered outside.

Residents in their memorandum expressed fear that this COVID-19 care centre may become reason for the community spread of the disease in their area.

Ganjam tops the list of infection in Odisha with 458 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the district till Tuesday afternoon.

