Odisha repromulgates ordinance on APMCs

BHUBANESWAR

10 February 2021 00:44 IST

State govt. will set up and operate private market yards to enhance competition

The Odisha government has proposed to set up and operate private market yards and farmer consumer market yards to enhance competition among different markets and market players for the agricultural produce.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved repromulgation of Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) for the third time.

The ‘Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation)’ has been drafted on the lines of a model law titled ‘The Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017’ circulated earlier by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare. “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the State government had brought the ordinance to give an immediate benefit to the farmers. Accordingly, the third ordinance has been drafted,” the State government said.

The ordinance proposes to abolish fragmentation of market within the State by removing the concept of notified market area so far as enforcement of regulation by the Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee is concerned. The government aims to declare warehouses or silos or cold storages and other structures or space as market sub-yard to provide better market access or linkage to the farmers.