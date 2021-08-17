Odisha reports over 100 cases in 0-18 age group in two days

Experts had predicted children could be affected more during the third wave

Amidst talks of possible third wave of COVID-19, Odisha has reported more than 100 new cases among population in the age group of 0-18 years consecutively for past two days.

The Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued bulletin saying 104 out of 868 persons reported to be infected during the past 24 hours were in the age group of 0-18 group, accounting for 11.98%.

On Sunday, 138 out of 1,058 were children aged below 18 and they had tested positive for the coronavirus, constituting 11.15%. Some experts had predicted that children could be affected more during the third wave.

“Children in age group of 0-18 years are yet to be vaccinated. As per the prediction of the public health experts, there is possibility of increased incidence of COVID-19 cases amongst the population of this age group in the eventuality of a third wave,” Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), wrote to all Collectors recently.

Urging the Collectors and Chief District Medical Officers to be prepared for managing high number of cases, Mr. Mohapatra laid emphasis on the constitution of a district level task force for effective monitoring and supervision.

District level committee

The committee should be headed by the Collector while other members should be CDMO, public health officers, senior paediatric specialist, anaesthesia specialist and any other co-opted members. “This committee should regularly do the gap analysis, monitor and take steps for remedial action. The respective Collectors shall take a meeting in this regard within a week,” he said in his letter.

All paediatric cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections need to be listed and swab collection of children of 0-18 age group should be ensured for RT-PCR testing in all healthcare facilities across the State.

About 50% of the existing capacity of different intensive care units should be isolated and earmarked for paediatric COVID cases, Mr. Mohapatra said.

The total COVID-19 cases have increased to 9,95,433 while 6,953 have so far succumbed to COVID-19 following death of 66 persons during past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday opened schools for Class IX students.