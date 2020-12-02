Other States

Odisha reports fall in new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported significant fall in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with daily positive cases dropping below 500 mark consecutively for past two days. The daily fatalities have also come down proportionately. The State on Tuesday recorded 378 active cases while it was 418 on Monday.

The State’s total caseload grew to 3,19,103 while total active cases stood at 5,241, which accounts for 1.64% of total positive cases.

The daily toll, which was hovering around 15 a week ago, has been five for past two days. The State’s coronavirus fatalities went up to 1,744. Three districts did not report a single positive case on Tuesday. Recovery rate currently stands at 97.79%.

