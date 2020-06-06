Odisha registers 130 fresh COVID-19 cases

BHUBANESWAR

06 June 2020 03:22 IST

Odisha registered 130 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,608, the Health Department said.

It said that of the fresh cases, 124 were found at quarantine centres and the rest were local contacts. The number of active cases stood at 994. With the discharge of 123 patients, the number of recoveries increased to 1,604 on Friday.

A 63-year-old man of Khordha district died. He had suffered from diabetes and other co-morbidities, the Health Department said. Of the 10 deaths reported so far, eight died of COVID-19 and two of other ailments, officials said.

A total of 1,69,010 samples had been tested until Thursday. As many as 1,428 persons were in hospital isolation on Friday, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that with five lakh migrants returning to the State and the advent of monsoon, the current month is crucial for the State in the fight against COVID-19.

The State government has set up 16,797 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats for institutional quarantine of the returnees.