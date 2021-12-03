Odisha redeploys disaster response forces

BHUBANESWAR

03 December 2021 16:35 IST

To start evacuation from Friday evening

The Odisha government on Friday started redeploying the disaster response forces after the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Jawad, which may touch the Puri district coast before recurving away in the north-east direction.

“When the cyclone would come closer to Odisah near the Puri coast, the wind speed is likely to be around 90 km per hour gusting up to 100 kmph. The cyclone may make landfall between December 4 evening and December 5 morning,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P. K. Jena said at a press conference here.

Mr. Jena said the impact of Jawad would be felt more in districts such as Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khordha, where red-warning for rainfall had been issued for December 4 and 5.

Advertising

Advertising

“Keeping the changing situation in mind, the reserve forces stationed in Koraput and Boudh are being shifted to Puri and Khordha districts. Besides, the forces kept in reserves with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority would be deployed in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Cuttack,” he stated.

Collectors have been asked to start evacuation from thatched houses in the low-lying areas of Puri, Khordha, Jagatsingpur, Ganjam and Kendrapara and the process would have to be completed by December 4 noon. Since the wind speed would remain around 80-90 kmph, blanket evacuation may not be required, he noted.

Sunday as holiday cancelled

The government has cancelled Sunday as holiday for government officials. The ongoing Konark Dance Festival has also been stopped.

The SRC warned against panic-buying, stating that the State had adequate reserve of food materials.

Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said, “As far as the cyclone is concerned, we are focusing on zero casualty. The meteorological department has predicted 200 mm rainfall in the district. We have deployed around 300 combined harvesters so that paddy could be harvested at a faster pace”.

As many as 170 cyclone shelters and 492 public concrete buildings have been identified in the district. “We will start evacuation process from Friday evening. We have already deployed the ODRAF and the NDRF in vulnerable areas such Krushnaprasad, Gob and Chilika,” he pointed out.

Teams led by local block development officers were ready for restoration power and drinking water after Jawad moved away from Puri.