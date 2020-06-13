Odisha records highest single-day spike with 225 cases

BHUBANESWAR

13 June 2020 20:56 IST

Self-regulate yourself as pandemic is at its peak during June, say officials

Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 225 COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 3,723 on Saturday.

While 196 among them were reported from the quarantine centres, 29 were traced from the community.

Cuttack district reported 92 of the 225 cases followed by Ganjam (20) and Khordha (19).

Amid the steady increase during the past several weeks, officials said in a Twitter message: “The pandemic is at its peak during June and carries tangible risk for everyone. Self-regulate yourself and save your family from it: use face mask, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.”

Of the 1,96,456 tests conducted so far, 3,723 persons had tested positive. With 2,474 recovering, the active cases stood at 1,236. The government was particularly worried about the detection of cases in the community.

Two lady doctors test positive

Two lady doctors tested positive in Kalahandi district prompting the administration to shut down the Narla Community Health Centre. The doctors treated a migrant worker who had returned from Telangana. Subsequently, they were asked to undergo home quarantine.

Sixteen doctors have so far tested positive in the State. Besides, many paramedic staff and police officials deployed on ground have been found to be infected.

The district administrations have imposed restrictions on the mass celebration of the three-day long Raja festival scheduled to begin from Sunday. Raja revellers have been asked not to congregate at one place.