Odisha records highest single-day spike in cases

BHUBANESWAR

07 May 2021 23:18 IST

12,238 people tested positive on Friday

Odisha on Friday recorded a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 12,238 people testing positive – a jump of 16.31% in new cases in a day.

Fresh positive cases of 12,238 were all time single day record as never before it had crossed 12,000-mark. On Thursday, 10,521 people were found infected.

Cumulatively, total cases in State increased to 5,12,400 following Friday’s jump. As a matter of concern, total active cases also swelled to 86,950.

Sundargarh, a northern Odisha district sharing border with Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, on Friday recorded highest 2,073 cases followed by Khordha with 1,828 cases. Cases in Cuttack were also rapidly rising. It reported 916 cases.

High number of cases continued to be reported from some western Odisha districts such as Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada.

Khordha worst-hit

As far as active cases are concerned, Khordha remained worst-affected district where closed to 15,000 people were either in home isolation or recuperating in hospitals.

Also, 19 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday taking the death-toll to 2,140. Four persons each lost their battle against the virus in Sundargarh and Khordha districts.