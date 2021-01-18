Odisha records 95% vaccination success

BHUBANESWAR

18 January 2021 19:45 IST

We are going to receive 3,34,500 doses of Covishield on Tuesday, says Additional Chief Secretary

A day after the Odisha government resumed the COVID-19 vaccination, 95% of the registered frontline health workers turned up to receive the jab on Monday.

“Of the listed beneficiaries, 30,161 healthcare workers — 95% — have been vaccinated,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) here.

“On Tuesday, we are going to receive 3,34,500 doses of Covishield, which will cover all health care beneficiaries,” said Mr. Mohapatra.

The State government launched the much-anticipated drive through 161 sessions in which 13,980 healthcare workers were vaccinated registering 85% achievement on Saturday.

On the second day, 380 sessions were planned and 31,902 beneficiaries were targeted. Covaxin was used at 39 sites.

To double the number of sessions, it was planned to have five in the medical colleges and big private hospitals and one to two in the district headquarters hospital, sub-divisional hospital and community health centres. All categories of staffs were planned to be included in them.

As per the Health and Family Welfare department sources, one minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Monday. The beneficiary is reported to be doing fine.

The State government has started enlisting the frontline workers under the Revenue department and all districts were instructed to complete the registration process by January 25.