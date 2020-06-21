Odisha records 72.77% recovery

Odisha recorded a recovery rate of 72.77% following the discharge of 237 persons from COVID-19 hospitals in the past 24 hours.
“The untiring efforts of our COVID warriors have led to an all-time high recovery of 237 patients in a day. We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter on Saturday.
The number of people discharged has increased to 3,354. Cuttack district led the table with 70 persons discharged, followed by Khordha, 54, Jagatsinghpur, 20, Kandhamal, 19, and Ganjam, 17.
The State continued to register a steep increase in cases. It reported 179 fresh cases from 15 districts on Saturday.
Of them, 150 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest from community.
Eighteen personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the Odisha Fire Service, who had returned from cyclone-relief duty in West Bengal, tested positive. Bhubaneswar reported 15 local cases.
Five infections were found in a slum cluster which was declared a containment zone.
