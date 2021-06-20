Odisha ready to expand vaccination from June 21

BHUBANESWAR:

20 June 2021 18:45 IST

Districts can plan for both online and on-site sessions based on feasibility, says top official

The Odisha government has directed all districts and civic body authorities to achieve 3 lakh vaccinations per day.

As the Centre is revising the vaccine strategy from June 21 and has offered to supply vaccines to the State based on rate of consumption and wastage, more vaccine doses are likely to be available for disposal.

Since January 16, the State has administered 93.73 lakh doses. However, only 17.97 lakh citizens have received two doses.

“The State’s target for vaccinating people aged 18 years and above is 3.09 crore citizens. Presently, the average daily coverage is less than 1.5 lakh doses across the State. The vaccination drive must be expanded in all blocks and urban local bodies from June 21,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), in a letter.

Mr. Mohapatra asked authorities to carry out inoculation in campaign mode and completely consume available stock within the shortest possible time.

“From 21st June, at least five sessions should be planned in each block, five in each NAC (Notified Area Council), 10 in each municipality and at least 20 in each municipal corporations,” he directed.

“Districts can plan for both online and on-site sessions based on feasibility. At the same time, the beneficiaries already due for second dose should be mobilized to ensure timely vaccination,” wrote Mr. Mohapatra.

District Collectors have been asked to ramp up vaccination by sticking to their own target so that State’s 3 lakh vaccinations per day target is achieved. Ganjam, Balasore, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts have been asked to vaccinate more than 15,000 persons every day. At present, Odisha has 14 lakh vaccine doses available with it.

Meanwhile, the government asked authorities to complete vaccination for registered health care workers and frontline workers registered in the CoWIN application.