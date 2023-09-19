HamberMenu
Odisha primary teachers call off protest after 11 days

They were demanding abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme

September 19, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

More than 1.3 lakh primary school teachers of Odisha on Monday called off their 11-day-old agitation after holding discussions with the state government.

Demanding abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme, over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers have been staging protests since September 8.

"The State government has sought time to consider our demands. Expressing our confidence in the government's assurance, we have decided to call off our agitation," said Charulata Mohapatra, secretary general of All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation.

However, a fraction of the teachers have opposed the decision of the federation.

"The state government has not fulfilled any of our demands. Many teachers’ bodies have suggested to continue the protest. However, the secretary general of the federation announced to call off the strike on her own," said Suresh Chandra Pradha, convenor of Western Odisha Primary Teachers’ Association.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government held a discussion with agitating primary school teachers and appealed to them to withdraw their protest.

A meeting of the inter-ministerial committee was held here at the Lok Seva Bhawan, in which representatives of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation participated, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said.

"Demands of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation were discussed in detail at the meeting. The school and mass education department has been directed to examine their demands and take appropriate action in the coming days," Arukha said.

Stating that the state government is actively considering their demands, the minister had requested the teachers to end the protest and join duty.

