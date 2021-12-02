Odisha prepares for cyclone

Govt. asks coastal DCs to keep evacuation plan ready

The Odisha Government on Wednesday directed District Collectors to ready the plan for evacuation of people by December 3 when the cyclone is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal and its path would be known.

Chairing a high-level meeting in view of the likely formation of a cyclone, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed coastal District Collectors to keep the multipurpose cyclone shelter ready and take stock of availability of dry food.

“Farmers should be advised to harvest ripened paddy or vegetables and stock them in safer place,” he said.

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena informed that 108 units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force and 200 fire service teams would be positioned ahead of the cyclone hitting the coast.

Since India Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain on December 4, civic bodies have been directed to keep pumps ready so that water could be discharged easily in the event of water-logging.

A 24-hour control room would start functioning to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

DCs have been provided eight-point check-list to deal with any emergency situation.

The list includes compliance of COVID-19 protocols in cyclone shelters, shifting of pregnant women to the nearest health centres, arrangement of food for children and deployment of ASHA and Anganwadi workers at cyclone shelters.

An IMD bulletin says, “Yesterday’s low pressure emerged into central Andaman Sea in the same evening and may intensify into a cyclonic storm.”