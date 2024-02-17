ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha politics | Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty joins Biju Janata Dal

February 17, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Many of his supporters also joined the BJD in the presence of senior leaders including organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the BJD headquarters, in Bhubaneswar.

PTI

Anshuman Mohanty. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@AnshumanInc

Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Mohanty, who was also the Congress Kendrapara district president, had quit the party two days ago. Many of his supporters also joined the BJD in the presence of senior leaders including organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the BJD headquarters, on February 16.

Later, Mr. Mohanty visited Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and met him. Mr. Mohanty was the Rajnagar MLA from 2014 to 2019. He, however, lost the 2019 election to BJD's Dhruba Sahoo.

