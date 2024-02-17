Odisha political parties urge ECI to ensure neutrality of government machineries during elections

February 17, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Political parties in Odisha have urged Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure of neutrality of government machineries during forthcoming General and Assembly elections in the State.

“Many parties stated the administration is perceived to be non-neutral. They favour the party in power. Therefore, the level playing field should be established and the administration should become totally align to this principle,” said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

“There were also apprehensions that during elections facilities and entitlements which are given to political parties including permission for ground and use of loudspeaker are given instantly to certain political party. The entitlements, political parties asked for, should be given equally,” Mr. Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), said.

“During last election, the administration was not alert to check violence. Violence did happen. Government vehicles and ambulances are used for transporting cash and government accommodations are misused for political purposes. Political parties urged to take step to stop this,” he pointed out.

Political parties also requested to enhance security around warehouses by including central police forces. Agents should be provided detail account of votes polled in a polling station in 17-C form after voting is over. Moreover, there are many candidates and political parties who control newspapers and news channels and favourable news contents are created during elections. The ECI was urged to bring those content under paid news category and actions should be taken on this.

Moreover, the Opposition parties drew attention of the ECI that government advertisements were carrying party symbol of particular party in the State and demanded it must be checked.

As part of preparedness, ECI team met political parties and officials including district collectors and superintendents of police. Representatives of Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Biju Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (M), and Congress met the ECI team.

The term of Odisha Legislative Assembly is coming to end on June 24, 2024, while the Lok Sabha term will end on June 16, 2024.

“We are fully prepared to conduct Parliamentary election as well as Assembly elections in Odisha,” the CEC said.

Odisha has 147 Assembly constituencies including 24 seats earmarked for scheduled caste candidates and 33 scheduled tribe candidates. In 21 Lok Sabha seats, there are five seats for STs, second highest after Jharkhand.

As many as 3.32 crore voters (1.68 crore male and 1.64 crore female) will cast votes in 2024 in comparison to 2019 elections. There has been sharp increase in electors in age group of 18-19 years. The number of young voters has increased from 5.45 lakh in 2019 to 7.55 lakh. There are total 37,809 polling stations including 4340 in urban areas and 33,469 in rural areas.