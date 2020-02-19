Odisha police to expand probe into immoral trafficking of Bangladeshi girls

The Odisha police are set to expand investigation into alleged immoral trafficking of girls from Bangladesh into the State.

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police, which was investigating the issue in Bhubaneswar, has moved the Ministry of External Affairs for early repatriation of the victims.

Last month, the STF had arrested four persons and rescued eight girls in a case of immoral trafficking.

All victim girls were produced before a local court and sent to a shelter home. According to Jai Narayan Pankaj, STF Deputy Inspector General of Police, it was found that seven out of eight girls were illegally trafficked from Bangladesh and forced into sex work.

One victim was from West Bengal, who had already been handed over to family members.

“As per UN and SAARC convention, girls are treated as victims and traffickers are dealt with differently. All the girls hail from Jashore district of Bangladesh. During investigation, what we could gather was that while one of the seven girls had prior knowledge that she would be engaged in sex work, rest had no inkling about what was in store for them,” said Mr. Pankaj.

“Agents used to target families who are financially vulnerable in Jashore district. Girls are trafficked in hope of getting employment. After girls are brought into India taking advantage of porous border, they become dependent on traffickers because they don’t have passport or visa,” he said.

Sources said as per investigation Bangladeshi girls being used in sex work was not a lone incident, there could be few more victims’ groups in the State.

“We have stepped up our investigation to trace if any other Bangladeshi groups are active in any other part of the State,” said Mr. Pankaj.

As per MEA process, the Bangladesh High Commissioner (BHC) will be approached for verification of girls. After verification, the BHC will issue travel permits for victims who would be finally handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh through the Border Security Force.