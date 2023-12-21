Odisha police to deploy drones against Naxals

December 21, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha police have decided to deploy advanced drones in operations against left wing extremists, who have been cornered in smaller pockets.

At the strategy conference on Left Wing Extremism held here on Wednesday, Director General of Police Sunil Bansal praised the efforts of district police, Special Intelligence Wing, Special Operation Group and Central Armed Police Forces for their combined efforts in bringing about remarkable improvement in the LWE situation in the State.

The conferenced assumes importance since State police fear that Maoists may attempt demonstrative acts of violence before the general elections to make their presence felt and boost the morale of the rank and file.

“The major focus is now on Kandhamal – Kalahandi and Boudh axis, which has emerged as the new flash point of Maoist activities. Combined efforts by all the stakeholders will create a decisive advantage in the fight against the CPI (Maoist),” said Mr. Bansal.

It was stressed that security forces should adopt a proactive stance against Maoist activities in South Central Odisha, particularly in Kandhamal and Boudh. Superintendents of Police in Koraput and Malkangiri were acknowledged for successfully reducing Naxal incidents to zero over the past eighteen months.

Senior police officials suggested that the intelligence gathering mechanism should be further strengthened and establishment of 11 new CRPF and BSF camps in remote areas was discussed in detail. In a statement, the Odisha police said it had decided to deploy drones for Naxal operations.

