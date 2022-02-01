Odisha police start probing into Union Minister’s assault on govt. employees

Victim alleges a fracture in his arm

The probe into alleged assault by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on two senior State government officers in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district picked up momentum after investigating officers started verifying footages of close circuit television cameras.

Mr. Tudu was accused of attacking Mayurbhanj District Deputy Director (Planning) Aswini Mallick and Assistant Director Debasish Mohapatra with chair on January 21.

Mr. Mohapatra had alleged that he suffered fracture in his arms when he tried to block the chair with which the minister had reportedly attacked him. The incident had taken place in local office room of the minister at Baripada – the district headquarter town of Mayurbhanj.

According to district police, statement of victims have been recorded under 164 of CrPC and CCTV cameras have been analysed to find out the veracity in officer’s statement.

Though more than 12 days have elapsed of the incident, the district police are yet to question Union Minister. The additional SP said the minister had been intimated about initiation into investigation through his office.

In the high profile case, investigators are treading cautiously.