Odisha police register case of rape against sitting BJD MLA 

February 04, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagatsinghpur district police on Friday instituted a case of rape against sitting Biju Janata Dal legislator Bijay Shankar Das.

The police registered the case against the MLA of Tirtol Assembly Constituency after the Orissa High Court directed the victim to approach the police with a fresh complaint.

Mr. Das and the victim had been at loggerheads over marriage. Last year, they were scheduled to get married at the sub-registrar office in Jagatsinghpur but the MLA did not turn up.

Subsequently, the victim had filed a written complaint with Jagatsinghpur police station on May 13 last year for the registration of the case. The case was, however, not registered allegedly under pressure from the MLA.

The complainant moved the Orissa High Court seeking a direction for the registration of a case. The court had on January 27 directed the woman to approach the inspector-in-charge of Jagatsinghpur Police Station along with a fresh complaint and the court order. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur police was directed to register a case if she filed a fresh complaint.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have booked the MLA under Section 376 (rape), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal intimidation involving multiple persons) of the IPC. We will record statement of complainant and accused,” said Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhransu Parida.

The 31-year-old MLA, son of former Minister Bishnu Charan Das, won the Tirtol by-election following the demise of his father.

