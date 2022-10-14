Odisha police opens temporary police outposts at railway stations to prevent ‘inhuman’ labour migration

Balangir district police launches ‘Mission Uddhar’ 

Satyasundar Barik BHUBANESWAR
October 14, 2022 13:06 IST

Image for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

With migration of seasonal labourers picking pace from western Odisha districts, Balangir district police has launched ‘Mission Uddhar’ under which temporary police outposts would function in selected railway stations to prevent ‘inhuman’ movement of labour force.

“The labour migration from Balangir and adjacent districts hit headlines for wrong reasons. Often packed like sardines in unreserved train compartments, labourers are treated badly during their travel to their workplaces. Under ‘Mission Uddhar’, we are ready to streamline labour migration,” said Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu, Balangir Superintendent of Police.

Police personnel deployed at railway stations such as Kantabanji, Muribahal, Lathore and Titlgarh can be easily accessed by migrant labourers and whistleblowers. Moreover, vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers have been roped in for seamless sharing of information about labour migration.

Local police have been instructed to keep a close watch on other means of transportations such as regular passenger bus services and hired bus services from undisclosed locations.

Police would, however, adopt a holistic approach to deal with distress migration and ensure labourers undertake migration in a dignified manner, said Mr. Dagudu. During rescue of labourers from distress, children would be given priority.

The district police has started working in partnership of UNICEF and Aide et Action, an international non-government organization, for raising awareness about migration in 30 gram panchayats of Balangir. The migration which started from the month of October would continue till end of December. Even some people would travel in the first half of January.

“Under ‘Ama Police’ initiative of the State police, our personnel will take help of local panchayati raj institution members, self help group members, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and volunteers to raise awareness about safer journey and precautions at workplace. They will be shared phone numbers to establish contact in the event of any difficulties,” he said.

Stating that the objective of police was not to prevent labour migration, the Balangir SP pointed out the efforts would be to ensure they migrate to other States through State labour department registered labour agents.

“If a labour wants to return to village in the middle of working season due to some emergency reasons, he or she should be allowed to come. If the inter-State labourers register through the State Labour department, they can avail these facilities,” he said. The Balangir police announced to take stringent actions against labour agents who would be found in the human trafficking.  

