Odisha police officer suspended for entering Puri Jagannath temple during lockdown

: The Odisha government has placed an inspector-in-charge of a police station for allegedly entering Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19.

The suspended officer identified as Deepak Kumar Jena IIC of Badachana police station under Jajpur district was accused of entering the 12th century temple with his family members on Sunday evening.

“The Director General of Police Abhay has placed inspector Mr. Jena under suspension for his misconduct. A case has also been registered against him at Puri Singhdwar which is under investigation,” the State police said in a statement on Monday.

Although district boundaries were sealed, Mr. Jena had managed to pass through three districts — Cuttack, Khordha and Puri — by putting a yellow beacon on his vehicle.

The Shree Jagannath Temple has been out of bounds for devotees since March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown. However, select servitors have been performing daily rituals of the deities on a daily basis.

The State government had shut down all temples, mosques and churches for general public in order to avoid large gatherings. Churches have resorted to live-streaming of their prayers since then.

A havildar posted at the southern gate tried to stop him from entering the temple. The police officer accompanied by a servitor did not stop and entered the temple forcibly.

The State police have been registering an average of more than 100 cases every day for violation of lockdown guidelines, besides seizing vehicles.