Odisha police officer arrested for sexually harassing complainant

An assistant sub-inspector of police was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman during the course of the investigation into a complaint by her in Odisha’s Puri district.
The official, identified as Chittaranjan Das, ASI at the Balanga police station, was detained by the Pipili police station following a complaint lodged against him by the woman with the sub-divisional police officer.
The woman has alleged that the investigating officer had taken her to his official quarters, where she was subjected to sexual harassment.
The incident allegedly took place in April last year, said Arun Kumar Jena, Additional Superintendent of Police.
“As per the process, a medical examination of the victim will be conducted and her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC will be recorded,” he said.
Das would be presented in court, said the State police in a statement.
