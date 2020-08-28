Odisha police crack down on drug peddlers, seize 4 kg brown sugar

The Odisha police seized 4.025 kg of brown sugar in Balasore district in its the second biggest haul so far.

The seizure was made by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch of State police near Jamalpur of Balasore district on Wednesday. Two persons have been apprehended and further investigation is on.

“Due to sustained drive in the current year, so far, the STF alone has seized 20.736 kg of brown sugar and apprehended drug peddlers in 22 different cases,” said Abhay, Director General of Police here on Thursday. The STF has so far nabbed 43 drug peddlers.

“The magnitude of seizures can be gauged from the fact that the total seizure made in 2020 by STF alone is alone than the total cumulative seizure made by the Odisha police for the last eight years,” Mr. Abhay pointed out.

Odisha police seized of 27.05 kg of brown sugar, including STF’s 20.736 kg in 2020. On June 19 this year, the STF had seized 4.458 kg of brown sugar.

Similarly, the State police also made a record seizure of the ganja. “Over 630 quintals of ganja has been seized. The current year’s seizure has already surpassed annual seizures made in 2019 and 2018. In the year 2018, we had seized 523.89 quintals of ganja and in the subsequent year [2019], the seizure went up to 618.15 quintals,” said the State police chief.