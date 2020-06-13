Odisha police collect over ₹1 crore in fines for violation of mask norm

The Odisha police have collected more than ₹1 crore as fine from people for not using masks while out of their homes. The State government had on April 9 made use of mask mandatory in public to fight COVID-19.

While a sum of ₹1,25,84,180 was collected for violation of mandatory use mask, the State police also collected fine of ₹11,74,350 from people for violating social distancing norms. A sum of ₹1,03,800 was collected for violation of night curfew.

These details were given by Director General of Police Abhay when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a videoconference with senior police officers on Friday.

Mr. Abhay informed that 9,205 women were contacted by police over phone to curb domestic violence during lockdown. Information about domestic violence was received from 53 women and necessary steps were taken, he said.

Apart from enforcing the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the police are also providing security at the 8,002 temporary medical centres set up across the State for quarantine of the Odia migrant workers returning from other States.

Addressing the police officers, Mr. Patnaik appreciated the work done by the police personnel during the lockdown. “People at large saw a human face in police actions. We should carry forward this good work,” he said.

Stating that the State’s fight against COVID-19 was not yet over, Mr. Patnaik asked the State police to stay alert and face the situation more professionally with a human face.

112 new cases

Meanwhile, 112 more COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the State pushing the total to 3,498. As many as 120 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 2,474.

The number of active cases stood at 1,011. A total of 13 persons had died so far – 10 of COVID-19 and three due to other ailments, according to officials.