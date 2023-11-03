Odisha police arrest Bangalore cop for Ganja smuggling

November 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha police have arrested a head constable of Karnataka police along with two other persons on charges of smuggling Ganja from Kandhamal district. The arrested individuals have been booked under stringent provisions of the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

However, countering the claims of the Odisha police, the Karnataka police has said that the head constable was part of an authorised team which had come to Kandhamal in the hunt of a notorious Ganja supplier.

The issue is poised to lead to an interstate conflict between Odisha and Karnataka. Two senior police officers from Karnataka have arrived in the State to secure release of the head constable.

“We have arrested the Karnataka police head constable with a drug peddler after thorough investigation. They were caught possessing 17.5 kg Ganja and were about to leave Kandhamal by bus without any intimation to local police,” said Suvendu Kuamar Patra, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police.

“The Karnataka police team had collected Ganja from different parts of Kandhamal and paid a significant amount in lieu of the procurement. Had the police team come with intent to arrest Ganja supplier, the entire team would have been at the spot. Our investigation suggested that the rest of the amount for Ganja consignment was to be paid at Berhampur, 180 km from the place,” said Mr. Patra.

He hinted at involvement of other team members of Karnataka police in the trade.

On the contrary, Karnataka police had pushed a different version and produced official letter in support of their claim.

“Despite production of official permission letter and identity cards, Kandhamal police did not pay any heed and arrested one of our policemen,” said Manjunath B.S., inspector in charge of Jigani Police Station of Karnataka.

According to Mr. Manjunath, Jigani police under Bangalore police district had arrested three persons including two from Odisha while selling Ganja to college students on October 10.

Two of the three accused were identified Sujit Rout from Cuttack and Kajeswar Naik Bhadrak of Odisha. The third accused was Manoj Dhumal from outside Odisha. About 10.80 kg of Ganja was then recovered.

During interrogation, Sujit Das had confessed that one Naresh Pradhan and Subash Pradhan from Sarangada police station of Odisha’s Kandhamal district had supplied the Ganja consignment.

“Further investigation into the case demanded a visit to Odisha to catch hold of the main suppliers. We sought court permission and accordingly Bangalore District Police issued interstate outgoing passport order for five member police team headed by Assistant Police Sub Inspector Appaji,” said Manjunath

From analysis of call detail report, one Naresh Pradhan, the suspected ganja supplier, had more often called people in Bengaluru. The Karnataka police had taken Jayant, one Odia translator, and another person Shyam, Pradhans’ contact person in Bengaluru.

“The Karnataka police team alighted at Berhampur police station on October 31. The team got to know about mobile phone connection of the two supplier and decided to set up a trap. The meeting was scheduled at 1 p.m. On November 1 at Sarangada bus stop,” narrated Manjunath.

“When our team visited the spot, the head constable identified as Anand along with informant and translator had gone to meet Pradhans. Other team members were waiting at a distance of 200 metres. The three people caught those two Ganja traders. The other Karnataka team members were about to rush to the spot when local Sarangada police arrived. One accused Subash Pradhan threw the Ganja packets and fled,” informed Karnataka police inspector.

According to him, another accused Naresh Pradhan was about to run away, but Karnataka police pinned him down. Sarangada took three Karnataka police team members and Naresh into their custody.

“Other team members immediately reached the spot and tried to explain Odisha police about circumstance under which the trap was laid. But, the Sarangada police did not listen to our personnel,” he said.

“Ironically, the matter was taken up with SP, Kandhamal. The Karnataka police team narrated their investigation around November 3 p.m. However, Sarangada police lodged a FIR stating that they had raided Karnataka police team at bus stop and caught them red handedly with Ganja in the evening,” claimed Jigani police station inspector.

Three members of Karnataka Police team were produced in local court under Section 20 (b)II and 27 (B). On being informed Mr. Manjunath along with Additional Superintendent of police of Karnataka have rushed to Odisha to secure their release.

