Odisha police tenders public apology to minor girl who was sexually assaulted by inspector

BHUBANESWAR

01 July 2020 12:43 IST

Policeman has been dismissed from service, say force

The Odisha police on Wednesday apologised to a girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the inspector-in-charge of a police station in Sundargarh district.

“Director General of Police Abhay has dismissed Ananda Chandra Majhi, former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station, from service. His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl,” said the Odisha police in a tweet on Wednesday. This was a rare occasion when the State police tendered a public apology.

The girl aged 13 was subjected to sexual assault by several people, including the IIC of Biramitrapur police station, her stepfather and two others. A doctor was also accused of ‘illegally’ terminating her pregnancy.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Shreebanta Jena, Sundargarh District Child Protection Officer, who had lodged a complaint at Raiboga police station, the girl was found in a very sick condition in a shelter home during an inspection by Sundargarh District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

After the Collector ordered further treatment for the girl, her agony came tumbling out. She took names of her stepfather, two friends and Bada Babu (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station, who had sexually assaulted her on different times. “According to her version, the girl had come to the station to inform the police that she was sexually assaulted by her friends and was three months pregnant. Instead, she was sexually assaulted again by the police officer,” said Mr. Jena.

DGP Abhay on Tuesday ordered the Crime Branch to investigate into the incident. The crime branch has begun its probe. The inspector in question has since been absconding.

A team of the BJP visited Sundargarh district and demanded a probe by a special investigation team.