Odisha police apologise to minor assault victim

BHUBANESWAR

01 July 2020 23:46 IST

A police inspector had harassed her

The Odisha police on Wednesday apologised to a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by inspector-in-charge (IIC) of a police station in Sundargarh district. This is a rare instance of the State police tendering such a public apology.

“Director General of Police Abhay has dismissed Ananda Chandra Majhi, former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station, from service. His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl,” said the police in a tweet on Wednesday.

The girl, aged 13, was subjected to sexual assault by several persons including the IIC of Biramitrapur police station, her stepfather and other two persons. A doctor was also accused of ‘illegally’ terminating her pregnancy.

According to Shreebanta Jena, Sundargarh District Child Protection Officer, who had lodged a police complaint in Raiboga police station, the girl was found in a very poor condition in a shelter home during an inspection by District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

After the Collector ordered further treatment of the girl, her agony began tumbling out. She took names of her stepfather, two friends and ‘Bada Babu’ (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station who had sexually assaulted her at different times.

“According to her version, the girl had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint about being sexually assaulted by her friends and that she was three months pregnant. Instead, she was sexually assaulted again by the police officer,” said Mr. Jena.

Crime Branch probe

The DGP had on Tuesday ordered the Crime Branch to investigate into the incident and the probe has begun. The police inspector in question has since been absconding. A team of the BJP visited Sundargarh district and demanded a probe by a special investigation team.