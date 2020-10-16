Odisha plans to ban beggars at tourist places

BHUBANESWAR

16 October 2020 23:21 IST

The Odisha government has started consultation to fine tune its ‘The Draft Odisha Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Bill, 2020’ in which begging is proposed to be banned at tourist places.

Tourist police personnel will disperse people who will be found begging at any place of tourist importance, says the draft Bill.

Police will also prevent beggars or body of such persons, whose activities are prohibited, from entering the tourist areas and these persons will be asked to leave the area immediately.

No touting

Similarly, as per the draft Bill, people who will be found touting at any place or around the tourist area will be produced before a judicial magistrate. Upon conviction, these people will be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 15 days along with fine.