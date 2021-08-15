Odisha plans direct polls to elect heads of ULBs

State govt. to amend the rules

The Odisha government has proposed holding of direct elections to choose heads of urban local bodies (ULBs) by amending the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of Seats and Conduct of Election) Rules, 1994.

The government has sought suggestions and objections in response to amendments proposed in the Act within 30 days.

At present, mayor and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils are elected by representatives of different wards in urban areas. A person can file nomination for the posts of both councillor and chairperson of urban bodies. After election, if a candidate wins both positions, he or she will have to inform the election officer about relinquishing one post. The post of urban heads will be reserved for the ST, the SC and women as per the prevailing norms. Elections to various ULBs in the State have been pending for more than two years as the government did not amend the existing laws.