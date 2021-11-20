Odisha permits cultural activities as COVID-19 situation improves

State has been reporting fewer than 300 COVID-19 cases for the past nine days

After a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Odisha government has permitted cultural activities such as operas, open air theatres and street plays.

The State has been reporting fewer than 300 COVID-19 cases for the past nine days and active cases have remained in single digit in six districts. Keonjhar district does not have any active case.

Cultural programmes such as orchestra, theatre and dance programmes have been allowed with due compliance to COVID-19 protocols, said P. K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, in an order issued to this effect.

It has been clarified that not more than 2,000 can assemble at one place and seating arrangement has to be made maintaining six feet from each other. Organisers have been asked to create facility for online booking of tickets.

For indoor halls, the number of spectators should not exceed 50% of the seating capacity. People having taken both doses of vaccine and with final vaccination certificate or rapid antigen test results obtained within 72 hours prior to function will be allowed to attend the function.

District magistrate or municipal commissioners have been authorised to take the final decision keeping the local situation in mind.

The State has reported a total of 10,46,559 positive cases, while 8,389 persons have succumbed to the disease. The test positivity rate of the State is estimated at 0.43%. Except Khordha and Mayurbhanj, the TPR remained below 1% in all districts. As many as 11 out of 30 districts did not report fresh cases on Saturday.