Odisha panchayat polls to be held in five phases

There will be a complete ban on political rallies in view of rising COVID-19 cases

The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced that elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24.

State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said there would be a complete ban on political rallies in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

After a gap of five years, 2,79,35,520 voters will elect their representatives for 853 zilla parishad seats, 6,794 in gram panchayats and 91,916 in wards on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and February 24 between 7 am and 1 pm.

Counting of votes will take place at the block headquarters on February 26, 27 and 28. Earlier, counting used to be held at the counting centres. The model code of conduct will remain in force between January 11 and February 28.

Mr. Padhi said guideline issued by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming State elections would be followed. A gathering of not more than five persons, including candidates, would be allowed. Public rallies have been prohibited in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates can take the help of digital medium to reach out to their voters. There will be no victory rallies. Candidates and party will be penalised if they violate guideline issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005. Only people with negative RT-PCR or antigen tests will be allowed into the counting hall.

The SEC has announced the election dates despite resistance from Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The two parties had sought postponement of elections due to COVID-19 pandemic and the unresolved issue of reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes candidates. The ruling Biju Janata Dal, however, declared that there should not be any delay in holding elections and voters had the right to choose their representatives at the right time.

The upcoming panchayat elections hold key for political parties as the election would lay the foundation for the State and general elections 2024.