Odisha panchayat links PDS supply to toilet use

A panchayat body’s strict decision to halt the supply of subsidised Public Distribution System materials has compelled around 300 families to stop open air defecation in just ten days at Goutami panchayat in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

These families were defecating in the open despite having toilets at their homes. Around two weeks ago, the Goutami sarpanch and panchayat body took a unanimous decision to stop PDS supply to these families. The supply was to be resumed only after they stopped their unhealthy practice and started using toilets at their homes.

A large number of women in Sanakhemundi block planted tulsi plants at spots where people defecated in the open. The women were irked when open defecation continued despite most households having toilets at their houses.

The toilets were mostly being used as store rooms. So the women urged the sarpanch to take some strict measures.

“Healthy excretion practice is as important as food intake. To make people realise it, our panchayat body decided to stop supply of PDS materials to those who did not use toilets built at their homes,” said Goutami sarpanch Susant Kumar Swain.

The Goutami panchayat has 4,532 families. Except for 180 families, all others have built toilets at their homes through ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. The families without toilets have been directed to build the same within two months. “Till then they are directed to use the community toilet,” said Mr. Swain.

The women group at Goutami patrols the village at morning and evening to identify persons defecating in the open. Ten days ago, they identified some families who were defecating outside despite having toilets at home. Notices were sent to them regarding a ban on their PDS supply. “When my subsidised PDS supply was stopped, I immediately persuaded my husband and other family members to start using the toilet,” said U.Devaki Reddy.

According to Mr. Swain, till now 300 families have stopped the habit and of open air defecation to collected their monthly PDS supply. At this panchayat PDS has become a catalyst for enhancement of sanitation.