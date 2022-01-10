Odisha orders Tata MD’s OmiSure RT-PCR tests

The company said Government of Odisha is the first State in the country to order its OmiSure RT- PCR tests developed in partnership with ICMR

Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd. (Tata MD) said it has received an order for 5 lakh tests from Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) for detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The company said Government of Odisha is the first State in the country to order its OmiSure RT- PCR tests developed in partnership with ICMR.

“As OmiSure specifically identifies Omicron without the need for sequencing, it will help the government to combat the Omicron spread within the State,” the company said in a statement.

Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO and MD, said, “OmiSure is the only test that can specifically detect the Omicron variant at the point of testing.”

He said the company would provide all necessary support to the State government to effectively deal with the pandemic.

The company’s RT-PCR OmiSure, the only test approved by the ICMR for RT-PCR detection of the Omicron variant, targets 3 gene with a single tube, fully multiplexed assay in a unique design that identifies simultaneous S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) and S-Gene Mutation Amplification (SGMA).

“Its confirmatory evaluation of RdRP target with internal controls leads to accurate diagnosis with significant reduction in the risk of false-positive reactions from contamination in control materials. OmiSure uses the standard qPCR workflow, compatible with commonly used qPCR platforms with 4+ channels," the company said.