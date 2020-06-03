Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

BHUBANESWAR

03 June 2020 03:12 IST

Almost 80% of migrants have returned to these districts, where many cases were reported in quarantine centres

The Odisha government on Monday announced several tough measures to tackle the COVID-19 challenge in the wake of return of lakhs of Odia migrant workers.

The government ordered complete weekend shutdown in 11 migration-prone districts in June.

The shutdown will be enforced in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir on all Saturdays and Sundays till June 30, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

Almost 80% of migrants had returned to these 11 districts, where a large number of COVID cases were reported in quarantine centres.

Mr. Tripathy said about 95% cases were being reported from quarantine centres.

According to officials, 4,26,504 migrants had returned to the State so far and there was a possibility of further increase in the cases. A total of 2,49,769 persons were in quarantine centres and 2.87 lakh persons had completed quarantine so far.

156 cases

Meanwhile, 156 more cases were detected in Odisha, taking the State’s total to 2,104. While 153 were detected in quarantine centres, three were found in the community.

As many as 119 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recoveries to 1,245. The number of active cases stood at 850, while nine had died so far, according to officials.

As per the government order, the lockdown will continue in containment zones till midnight of June 30, and movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the State, except for essential activities. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.

All religious places, shopping malls, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain closed till June 30. Hotels will be allowed to operate up to 30% capacity.

Inter-State movement

There will be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. Intra-State buses, city buses, taxis (including cabs by aggregators), autorickshaws and other passenger vehicles are allowed to operate with sitting capacity of the vehicle as mentioned in the registration certificate.