Other States

Odisha orders 10-day drive to check COVID spread

The Odisha government on Tuesday directed its police administration to conduct a 10-day drive for strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 infection in the State in recent weeks. “We had been able to successfully control the first wave of COVID-19 in spite of a challenging situation. We are now battle hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration is keeping a close watch on tourists coming from five high risk-States. “We are strictly following the instruction with tourists without recent RT-PCR negative report being sent for seven days of home isolation,” said the Puri Collector.

