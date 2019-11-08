Odisha on alert as storm intensifies

Officials in Odisha are keeping a close watch on the movement of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ off the coast.

“The very severe cyclonic storm was moving at a speed of 17 km per hour. It is expected that the storm would make landfall near the Sundarbans by November 9 night. So the impact of storm will be felt in Odisha by Saturday evening,” P. K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner said on Friday.

West Bengal’s fishermen on 32 boats could not sail back to their homes. They reached the Odisha coast in Bhadrak and Balasore districts, where the State government provided shelter and food. However, Odisha’s 19,653 trawlers and fishing boats have returned safe after a warning issued by the government.

Five coastal districts — Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Puri — started receiving light rain on Friday.

According to the IMD, the storm is very likely to intensify further till early morning of November 9 and move northwards. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara, across the Sundarban delta by midnight of November 9,” it noted.

Units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force have been sent to the coastal districts.