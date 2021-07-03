Odisha official prosecuting corruption arrested for taking bribe

BHUBANESWAR:

03 July 2021 19:44 IST

A special public prosecutor assigned to the government’s prosecution of corrupt officials was arrested after being caught accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The State Vigilance Directorate in a statement said, “Mr. Mishra has been caught red-handed by the officers of vigilance, cell division for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.1 lakh from complainant Malaya Kumar Rana, an assistant sub-inspector of police, who was under suspension in a bribery case.”

The Directorate also said, “Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on Saturday wherein accused Mr. Mishra, public prosecutor, was caught red-handed from complainant Mr. Rana. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mr Mishra and seized in presence of witnesses.”

“Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of the accused gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him,” the anti-corruption wing added.

Subsequently, his residential house at Bhawanipatna was searched and cash of more than ₹15 lakh was recovered. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court.