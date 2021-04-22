Odisha offers to help other States with oxygen supply

BHUBANESWAR:

22 April 2021 16:25 IST

It’s a war-like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation, CM Naveen Patnaik tells PM

With oxygen shortage pushing metropolises into unprecedented crises, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“It is a war-like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation in the fight against COVID at the national level, including ramping up oxygen production to assist other States in this emergency situation,” he told the PM, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Earlier, the Odisha CM called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, assuring him of complete support, including in facilitating lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Odisha. According to a tweet put out by Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Patnaik has assigned a Special Officer for this.

Though Odisha is witnessing a sharp daily spike in COVID-19 cases, it’s stated to be in a comfortable position as far as bed occupancy is concerned. The State on Thursday reported 6,164 cases — its highest ever single-day spike. The total cases in the State so far have increased to 3,88,479.

“The active cases in Odisha stand at 35,075. Of the total patients, 1,782 have occupied general beds, 482 are in intensive care units (ICU), and 106 are supported with ventilators. Hospitalisation is just 6.75% [of the total active cases],” Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, told The Hindu.

The State has so far created 9,021 beds for general patients, 2,397 ICU beds, and 776 ventilator supported beds. With 2,370 patients admitted to hospitals, occupancy is estimated at 19.43%.

Dr. Mishra said, “The current oxygen manufacturing capacity of Odisha is three times that of oxygen consumed during the peak first wave of COVID-19. We also use oxygen concentrator machines, which draw oxygen from the atmosphere, and the government is in process of acquiring more such machines.”

The State is currently working on robust logistics for the distribution of oxygen.