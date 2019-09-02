Odisha mulls scheme to detect jumbo herds

With rising incidents of wild elephants straying into human habitation and causing damage, the Odisha government is contemplating a Gaja Bandhu, friend of elephant, scheme to involve local people in detecting jumbo herds in their locality.

“We are finalizing a Gaja Bandhu scheme in which we will involve locals residing close to forest areas in tracking elephant movements. It is necessary as our existing staff involved in tracking are found to be inadequate,” said Ajay Mohapatra, Principal Chief Wildlife Warden of Odisha, who retired on Saturday.

“We may pay remuneration to people giving us advance information about elephant herds,” he said.

According to Wildlife Society of Orissa, a non-governmental organization, about 1,497 elephant deaths have been recorded in the State since 1990, of which 718 deaths were recorded in the last nine years and five months alone. Of the 718, 103 were killed by poachers, 67 by live electric wires, 45 by sagging electric supply lines and poorly fixed poles and 26 were mowed down by speeding trains.