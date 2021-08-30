Odisha monsoon session likely to be a stormy affair

2 Ministers embroiled in controversies

The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly commencing from September 1 is likely to be stormy with two senior Ministers in the Naveen Patnaik Government embroiled in different controversies.

While Odisha Law Minister Pratap Kumar Jena would be probed in case of murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Cuttack district, the State Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain is drawing a lot of flaks following allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities in Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank.

Birendra Pratap Swain, Minister’s brother, is the president of the Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank.

Fresh probe ordered

Last week, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur, ordered a fresh probe against Mr. Jena after hearing a petition regarding dropping of Minister’s name in the chargesheet.

Kulamani Baral, former chairperson of Mahanga block of Cuttack and BJP leader, and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were hacked to death while they were returning to their village in January this year.

Ramakant Baral, son of deceased Kulamani Baral, had filed case in Mahanga Police Station against 13 persons including the Minister, alleging their involvement in the murder.

He had moved the court alleging that the investigating officer had not examined material witnesses and wrongly recorded the statement of witness under section 161 of CrPC in order to shield the Minister.

The BJP had already staged demonstrations against Mr. Jena, demanding his sacking.

Similarly, farmers across different districts have been protesting against siphoning off funds in Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank. They alleged that Mr. Swain’s continuance as Cooperation Minister became untenable in wake of his brother’s alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the bank.