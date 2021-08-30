Other States

Odisha monsoon session likely to be a stormy affair

The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly commencing from September 1 is likely to be stormy with two senior Ministers in the Naveen Patnaik Government embroiled in different controversies.

While Odisha Law Minister Pratap Kumar Jena would be probed in case of murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Cuttack district, the State Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain is drawing a lot of flaks following allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities in Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank.

Birendra Pratap Swain, Minister’s brother, is the president of the Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank.

Fresh probe ordered

Last week, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur, ordered a fresh probe against Mr. Jena after hearing a petition regarding dropping of Minister’s name in the chargesheet.

Kulamani Baral, former chairperson of Mahanga block of Cuttack and BJP leader, and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were hacked to death while they were returning to their village in January this year.

Ramakant Baral, son of deceased Kulamani Baral, had filed case in Mahanga Police Station against 13 persons including the Minister, alleging their involvement in the murder.

He had moved the court alleging that the investigating officer had not examined material witnesses and wrongly recorded the statement of witness under section 161 of CrPC in order to shield the Minister.

The BJP had already staged demonstrations against Mr. Jena, demanding his sacking.

Similarly, farmers across different districts have been protesting against siphoning off funds in Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank. They alleged that Mr. Swain’s continuance as Cooperation Minister became untenable in wake of his brother’s alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the bank.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 11:44:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/odisha-monsoon-session-likely-to-be-a-stormy-affair/article36192310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY