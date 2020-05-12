Odisha modifies policy on discharge of COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Monday modified its policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients from hospitals by increasing subsequent home quarantine period for them from seven to 14 days.

The modified rule regarding home quarantine will be applicable to patients having separate room and separate toilets in urban areas only, said Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra. Those hailing from rural areas will not be allowed to undergo this home quarantine, he added.

Home quarantine

Mr. Mohapatra said COVID-19 positive cases with symptoms of the disease will be allowed home quarantine for three days after they stop showing any symptom. Those with mild or no symptoms will be discharged 10 days after testing positive or not having fever for three consecutive days, he added.

During their home quarantine period, people will be stamped with indelible ink on their right hand and wear a wrist band. Neither the discharged person nor his family members will be allowed to venture outside their homes. Every such home will have a quarantine sticker at the entrance and treated as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, 37 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected, including 29 in Ganjam district, taking the State’s total to 414 on Monday. While the number of active cases increased to 326, the number of those recovered increased to 85 with discharge of 17 persons from hospitals during the day. Three persons have died in the State so far.

The State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, however, said that there was no need for people to worry about the increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

‘Cases to increase’

Stating that the positive cases would further increase in the coming days, Mr. Bagchi urged people to ensure quarantine of all returnees instead of blaming the Odia migrant workers for spreading the virus.

The State is keeping a close watch on the emerging situation and changing its strategy accordingly to tackle the pandemic, said Mr. Bagchi.