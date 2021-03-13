Odisha MLA tries to ‘drink’ sanitiser

BHUBANESWAR

13 March 2021 00:22 IST

An Odisha legislator tried to consume sanitiser inside the State Assembly on Friday in protest over alleged non-procurement of paddy from farmers in mandis.

BJP MLA of Deogarh Subash Panigrahi was thwarted from drinking the sanitiser by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and fellow MLAs who were present in the House.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

