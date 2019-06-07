Odisha MLA asks engineer to do sit-ups

The Balangir district administration has ordered an inquiry into an MLA directing a government official to do sit-ups in public as punishment for alleged poor quality of road work in Belpada block of the district.

The MLA in question is Saroj Meher, elected for the first time on BJD ticket from Patnagarh Assembly constituency in western Odisha.

In a video clip, Mr. Meher is reportedly seen asking the junior engineer (JE) to do sit-ups in presence of some people.

The JE shows reluctance to do sit-ups but buckles under pressure. He also reportedly begs for pardon.