Odisha MLA accused of ramming SUV into crowd may be arrested soon

March 13, 2022 15:17 IST

Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, the two-time MLA, is in hospital after being thrashed by a crowd after the incident at Banpur in Khordha district.

The Odisha MLA, who rammed his sport utility vehicle into a crowd at Banpur in Khordha district injuring many on Saturday, may find it difficult to escape legal clutches this time.

The Khordha district police are waiting for Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, the two-time MLA, to be discharged from hospital to arrest him. Mr. Jagadev had received critical injuries after a crowd thrashed him.

Manas Ranjan Barik, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Balugaon, has been appointed as investigating officer in the case.

“A significant progress has been made in the case. Police personnel deployed in front of Banapur Block are prime eye-witnesses. Besides, we have identified many witnesses in the cases. Due diligence has been made so that their identity is not revealed,” said Narasingha Bhol, Inspector General of Police.

“As far as video footages capturing the gruesome act are concerned, police investigators are trying to locate persons who had shot with their mobile phones. We are not relying on footages being circulated in social media platforms,” said Mr. Bhol.

Mr. Jagadev, the Chilika MLA, has a long criminal background. As per the affidavit submitted by him with the Election Commission of India during 2019 Assembly election, he had more than 10 criminal cases pending against him. Since 1992, cases started to be registered against Mr. Jagadev. But, the frequency of criminal cases jumped after he was elected to State Assembly in 2014.

In September 2021, he was suspended from the BJD after a video of him slapping a Dalit BJP leader went viral. He allegedly slapped the BJP leader over distribution of house building assistance and National Food Security Act card. The MLA was also removed from the post of chairperson of the Khordha district planning body.

In August 2020, the MLA had attacked a junior engineer at a scientists’ hostel in Chilika Development Authority. He had drawn flak for issuing threats to the Sarpanch in Begunia area in Khurdha district in 2018. He also reportedly flung a kerosene lantern at a woman Tahsildar in 2016.

When asked if the case would be fast-tracked, the IG of police said, “we will take a call on the issue, once he is arrested after his discharge from hospital.”

Veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said the case against the MLA should be investigated in an impartial manner by impartial authority. “Though he was suspended from the ruling BJD, he still enjoysthe confidence of ruling party leaders. The case should be dealt dispassionately,” said Mr. Mishra.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under 144 of Cr.PC remained in force in Banapur area and political leaders have been advised not to visit the place which may trigger further violence.