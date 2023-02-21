Odisha Minister murder: prayer for further mental evaluation of accused rejected

February 21, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

A local court in Odisha on Monday refused permission for further mental evaluation of Gopal Krishna Das, the prime accused in murder of former Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das.

The court’s refusal for examining Gopal Das came as a blow to Crime Branch of Odisha Police, which was under tremendous pressure to find motive behind the high profile murder. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have announced to corner Biju Janata Dal in the budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly over the issue.

“Accused Gopal Krishna Das had a prolonged history of mental illness. Due to the mental ailment of the accused a Special Medical Board was constituted consisting of four psychiatric experts. The board examined him and carried out the analysis at Jharsuguda,” said Crime Branch in a statement.

The board later opined that there was a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health, it said.

“Subsequently, further comprehensive psychological, psychometrical and mental evaluation in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru was prayed for by the prosecution before Judicial Magistrate First Class-1, Jharsuguda on Monday, in accordance with the advice of the medical board of four expert doctors who had previously examined and evaluated the psychological or mental condition of the accused,” said the Crime Branch. The court rejected the plea.

Upon rejection of the prayer, the investigating agency said it had applied the certified copy of the order and after availing the certified copy, the same would be examined by its legal cell and if so required it would move the higher forum.

The murder of Das has triggered massive controversy across the State. The Crime Branch is not able to crack the case despite weeks-long interrogation. During the investigation process, the police had to clean a toilet tank after the accused had told the investigating agency that he had flushed paper with motive written on it into tank in Jharsuguda Airport Police Station toilet.

With Crime Branch finding it difficult to get to the conclusion, Opposition and locals have started questioning the competency of investigating agency. Opposition has received a shot in the arm ahead of budget session beginning from Tuesday.