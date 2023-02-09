HamberMenu
Odisha Minister murder accused to undergo narco-analysis, polygraph tests in Gujarat

Earlier, the accused underwent several other tests conducted by a team at Central Forensic Science Laboratory

February 09, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Bhubaneswar

An undated photo of ASI Gopal Das who allegedly shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Jharsuguda.

An undated photo of ASI Gopal Das who allegedly shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Jharsuguda. | Photo Credit: PTI

The dismissed policeman who allegedly shot dead Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das last month will undergo narco-analysis and polygraph tests as part of the investigation, officials said.

A court in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district had on February 8 extended the police remand of the accused, Gopal Das, till February 13.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Crime Branch (CB) probing the case to conduct narco-analysis and polygraph tests on the dismissed policeman after the accused agreed to the proposal, Mr. Gopal Das’ lawyer Harishankar Agarwal told reporters.

A narco-analysis test involves the intravenous administration of a drug that causes the subject to enter into a stage of anesthesia, during which the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

In a polygraph test, efforts are made to ascertain whether the subject is lying or not by tracking breathing rate, blood pressure, perspiration and heart rate, while the person is asked various questions.

An official said that the crime branch along with the accused has already left for Kolkata from where they will fly to Gandhinagar.

Earlier, Mr. Gopal Das underwent several other tests conducted by a team at Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi.

One of the tests was done to ascertain his mental condition as the accused person’s wife claimed that her husband was suffering from bipolar disorder that causes extreme mood swings, ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police S.K. Bansal along with Justice J.P. Das, the retired High Court judge who is supervising the investigation, for the first time, visited the Gandhi Chowk area in Brajrajnagar where Gopal Das shot the minister.

Mr. Bansal said, "It will take some more time for the completion of the investigation. The crime branch has been investigating the case under the supervision of Justice JP Das.” The probe team had on February 7 recreated the crime scene with the accused at the spot.

Justice Das said, "The investigation is on track. We are waiting for the psychological test reports." On January 29, Mr. Gopal Das fired two rounds from his service revolver, and one bullet pierced the Minister's chest. He died in a hospital in Bhubaneswar the same day.

