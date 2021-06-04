Odisha migrant labourers helped in returning home safely

BHUBANESWAR

04 June 2021 20:29 IST

Volunteers and administration facilitate; brick kiln owners pay reserved train fare, provide masks, sanitisers and food packets

In his decade-long annual migration to outside States for working in brick-kilns, Haladhar Thapa, a worker from Odisha’s Balangir district, has perhaps for the first time returned home with a sense of dignity.

Often packed like sardines in unreserved train compartments along with fellow workers, Mr. Thapa’s travel back home was as exploitative as were his working conditions in brick-kilns. This year, however, may be an exception.

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting lives everywhere, brick kiln operators, often seen as exploitative employers in the past, have funded train fares for migrant workers to travel back home. Masks, sanitisers and food packets have also been provided to them.

Learning from the workers’ traumatic experience of returning home during the first wave of COVID-19 last year, some voluntary organisations, brick kiln owners and State government officials had planned for the return of workers in a more organised manner this year.

“A fortnight ago, I had booked tickets for 42 workers from Hyderabad to different districts of Odisha. They left for home on June 1. They should not contract virus during their travel. We wanted these workers to come back and work with us again,” said Kondappa Naidu, who operates a brick kiln at Peddakonduru under the Choutuppal mandal in Telangana.

Mr. Naidu admitted that this was the first he had booked tickets for workers employed by him. Migrant labourers who work in brick kilns are rarely seen returning home in reserved Indian Railways compartments. Usually, owners drop labourers at railway stations after the season’s work is done and tell them to find their own ways home.

This time, keeping in mind the vulnerability of workers, labour activists began consultations with brick-kiln operators in Tamil Nadu and Telangana in advance.

“We told them that the second wave was more serious and workers were required to be protected. If they travel in cramped public transport systems, they would be running the risk of contracting the virus again, which happened in the first wave,” said Umi Daniel, head of the migration unit of Aide et Action, a voluntary organisation that works on migration issues.

These seasonal migrant labourers had gone to other States to work in brick kilns in October-November, when the first COVID-19 wave showed signs of weakening. They had no idea that a second wave would arrive, which it did when they were at their work sites.

“By the first week of May, workers had become desperate to return home. However, Odisha’s second wave of COVID-19 was peaking around that time. They were trying to come back home from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which were also affected by the pandemic,” Mr. Daniel narrated.

“We motivated them to stay back in brick kilns, which are a little safer as they are situated in isolated locations, for some more time. The infection rate was very high at the destination as well as the source areas. We thought they should not be travelling during such a critical time. Since entire families, including pregnant women and small kids were there, they are more vulnerable to catch the virus during the travel,” he said.

After rounds of discussions with brick kiln owners, it was agreed that train fare would be funded. Districts administrations back in Odisha were informed in advance so that they had prior information about workers’ return, and accordingly, travel back to their respective villages was planned.

As of now, 300 workers have returned by travelling in reserved compartments. They were tested at temporary medical centres. Those who tested positive were isolated and others returned home. Around 3,000 workers are expected to come back home via similar arrangements by June 15.

Workers from Bhubaneswar and other major cities of Odisha are being sent back to their villages by special buses.

Volunteers are constantly keeping in touch with the migrant labourers, who are advised to mask up safely and wash hands frequently while travelling in trains. Information on the arrangements made by the Odisha government, provided in advance, also gives them confidence.

“A system has also been put in place to monitor their health status at their villages. Some alert workers have been given guided over phone to identify COVID-19 symptoms. They are expected to inform the nearest government authorities if anyone develops such symptoms,” said Jyoti Prakash Brahma, another activist.

“The arrangement has made our job easier. Right from tracking workers from the railway station to sending them back to their villages, it has been a smooth affair,” said Reena Kumari Naik, Sub-Collector of Balangir.

Workers generally migrate to brick kilns with their family members from western Odisha districts.