Odisha may promote students to next class

With the number of COVID-19 cases showing an upward trend in some parts of the country, the Odisha government is contemplating to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 to the next higher classes this year.
If promoted, it will be the second consecutive class promotions for students without physically appearing for their examinations.
Last year, the State government had shut down schools due to the pandemic while the students were in the middle of the examinations.
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das expressed apprehension that there is remote chance of conducting physical classes for Classes 1 to 8 this year in view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.
“We had to promote everyone though students had attended their respective classes. This year, students could not attend classes. And there is little chance of opening schools for them. However, the Chief Minister will take a final decision regarding class promotions,” said Mr. Dash.
