Odisha man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday for killing his wife over dowry.

District and Sessions Judge Bhagbana Pradhan also imposed ₹5,000 fine on Jadunath Nayak.

Nayak had hacked his wife Sukanti to death with a spade. The incident happened in Manakahani village in Bahanaga block in July 2016.

The woman's brother had filed a complaint that she was being tortured both physically and emotionally by Nayak, who was demanding more dowry.

The couple was married for 14 years and had two children, public prosecutor Prasant Mallick said.


