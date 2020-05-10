Other States

Odisha man attacks doctor, bites ear off

A man attacked physicians on duty and bit off a portion of an ear of a doctor at the obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) department of the MKCG medical college and hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur on Sunday.

Police took Tarini Prasad Mohapatra into custody for allegedly trying to force entry into the labour room, where his wife was admitted for delivery.

